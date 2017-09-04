Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 3, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety's TV team combs through the week's schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, "American Horror Story" returns, as does "BoJack Horseman" and "You're the Worst."

“American Horror Story: Cult,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Ryan Murphy’s critically-acclaimed anthology series returns with a very topical season. It will kick off with characters reacting very differently to the results of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, which saw Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. Murphy has previously said the season will explore the “cult of personality,” with series regular Evan Peters playing a young man named Kai who draws a like-minded following to his side in the wake of Trump’s victory.

“You’re The Worst,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Season 4 of this dark comedy series will explore the repercussions of Jimmy (Chris Geere) proposing and then suddenly disappeared when confronted with the notion that Gretchen (Aya Cash) would be his family. Now broken up, and involved with other people, both struggle to move on while constantly being pulled back toward one another. The cast also includes Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue.

“BoJack Horseman,” Netflix, Friday

Will Arnett returns as the voice of the titular main character, a washed up 90’s TV actor who is looking to break back into the upper echelons of Hollywoo (not Hollywood). Season 3 saw BoJack making the awards season rounds with his comeback film “Secretariat.” But in Season 4 the character is adrift and once again searching for his place in the world. The voice cast is rounded out by Paul F. Tompkins, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, and Amy Sedaris.

“2018 Miss America Competition,” ABC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“The Bachelor’s” Chris Harrison and ESPN’s Sage Steele will host the annual beauty pageant, which evaluates contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the evening wear, talent, swimsuit, and interview categories. In addition, TV host Maria Menounos and former Miss America Nina Davuluri will join ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett, author, actress and model Molly Sims, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks and PEOPLE Editor in Chief Jess Cagle as the night’s panel of celebrity judges.

“The Deuce,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

“The Deuce” is gritty — literally. Set in New York City in 1971, the show has a fanatical attention to period detail that is the hallmark of co-creator and co-showrunner David Simon. And the Deuce itself — the section of 42nd Street from Sixth to Eighth Avenues — is, in 1971, a crowded, seedy stretch of adult movie houses, peep shows, dive bars and prostitutes. A layer of grime, so palpable it’s sticky, coats the sidewalks and the cars. When vagrants aren’t peeing in phone booths, less discerning johns and their hired girls are using them for a quick blow job. The whores’ high heels seem not an affectation but a necessity, to maintain at least the illusion of distance from the filth, metaphorical and literal, of the sidewalk. In the pilot, when one of the girls walks home barefoot after a long night in heels, it’s so abject it’s physically repulsive: That is how believable the atmosphere is. (Read the full review here)