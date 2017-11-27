Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 27, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts on Amazon.

“This Is Us,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The beloved NBC drama series will air its second season fall finale this week. In the episode, Randall and Beth are faced with a hard choice. Jack takes Randall on a college tour. Season 2 will then resume on Jan. 2, 2018 at 9 p.m.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon, Wednesday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Midge Maisel is a proper (if witty) 1950s Manhattan matron who finds herself unexpectedly pursing a standup comedy career, and Rachel Brosnahan is sensational in the title role (also watch for Alex Borstein’s great work as her sardonic manager). Watching Midge’s sense of excitement build as she hones her set is the central pleasure of “Mrs. Maisel,” which could be described as a stand-up comedy riff on “Mad Men” — one told entirely from a Peggy Olson’s perspective. This handsome comedy is uneven, but like Sherman-Palladino’s “Gilmore Girls,” it contains gifts that will appeal to fans of verbal combat and realistic depictions of complicated friendships among whip-smart women.

“The Dark,” Netflix, Friday

Netflix’s first original German series debuts this week. It is described as a family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

“The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special,” CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of the classic comedy series “The Carol Burnett Show.” Filmed on the show’s original soundstage, Burnett reminisces about her favorite sketches, Q&As with the studio audience, guest stars, her memorable wardrobe and bloopers, as well as the effect the show had on television today. Original cast and crew members from the show will also appear alongside a range of new guest stars.