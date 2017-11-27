Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 27, 2017

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts on Amazon.

This Is Us,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The beloved NBC drama series will air its second season fall finale this week. In the episode, Randall and Beth are faced with a hard choice. Jack takes Randall on a college tour. Season 2 will then resume on Jan. 2, 2018 at 9 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon, Wednesday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Midge Maisel is a proper (if witty) 1950s Manhattan matron who finds herself unexpectedly pursing a standup comedy career, and Rachel Brosnahan is sensational in the title role (also watch for Alex Borstein’s great work as her sardonic manager). Watching Midge’s sense of excitement build as she hones her set is the central pleasure of “Mrs. Maisel,” which could be described as a stand-up comedy riff on “Mad Men” — one told entirely from a Peggy Olson’s perspective. This handsome comedy is uneven, but like Sherman-Palladino’s “Gilmore Girls,” it contains gifts that will appeal to fans of verbal combat and realistic depictions of complicated friendships among whip-smart women.

Related

“The Dark,” Netflix, Friday

Netflix’s first original German series debuts this week. It is described as a family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

“The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special,” CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of the classic comedy series “The Carol Burnett Show.” Filmed on the show’s original soundstage, Burnett reminisces about her favorite sketches, Q&As with the studio audience, guest stars, her memorable wardrobe and bloopers, as well as the effect the show had on television today. Original cast and crew members from the show will also appear alongside a range of new guest stars.

 

More TV

  • 'Superior Donuts,' 'Man With a Plan'

    'Superior Donuts,' 'Man With a Plan' Score Full Season 2 Orders at CBS

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts […]

  • Ken Shapiro Dead: Writer-Director of 'The

    Ken Shapiro, Writer-Director of 'The Groove Tube,' Dies at 76

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts […]

  • The Grand Tour Season 2

    TV News Roundup: Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' Announces Season 2 Guest Stars

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts […]

  • DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’

    DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’ at Singapore's ATF

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts […]

  • THIS IS US -- "Number One"

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'This Is Us' Dominates 'Good Doctor'-less Week 7

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts […]

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Review: Amy Sherman-Palladino

    TV Review: Amy Sherman-Palladino's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' on Amazon

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “This Is Us” airs its fall finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuts […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad