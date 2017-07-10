Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 10, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“The Bold Type,” Freeform, Tuesday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

It’s of course bordering on ridiculous, how effortlessly glamorous everything around Scarlet is; the trio of leads are always dressed to the nines, as if they’ve never even heard of New York’s high rent. But Kat especially makes for a charming, bold character — and the chemistry between the girls is neither saccharine nor unbelievable. It doesn’t have the streak of darkness that Freeform’s flagship “Pretty Little Liars” does. But “The Bold Type” makes up for it with a lot of go-girl vim that would make Helen Gurley Brown proud. (Read the full review here)

“Will,” TNT, Monday, 9 p.m.

This new series stars Laurie Davidson as a young William Shakespeare as he arrives on the theatre scene in 16th century London. As he journeys to become one of the most famous writers of all time, the playwright will meet an eccentric cast of characters who will help shape his fledgling career. The series also stars Olivia DeJonge, Ewen Bremner, Colm Meaney, Mattias Inwood, Jamie Campbell Bower, William Houston and more.

“Salvation,” CBS, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

In this new drama, tech superstar Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe) bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.

“Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The megahit HBO series returns for its seventh season this week, with winter finally set to descend on Westeros. While those in power struggle for control of the Iron Throne, a dark force is building beyond The Wall that threatens the entire world.