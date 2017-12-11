Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 11, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Judd Apatow: The Return,” Netflix, Tuesday

Writer-director-producer Judd Apatow returns to his stand up roots in his debut Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival earlier this year, Apatow dives into the challenges of raising teenage daughters, the trials of binge watching, trying to make former President Obama laugh and more.

“Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special,” NBC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Will & Grace” stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing will host this two-hour special highlighting the best moments spanning 75 years of the Golden Globes. It will feature new and exclusive interviews with Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christine Lahti, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet, Brad Goreski and more.

“The Fake News with Ted Nelms,” Comedy Central, Wednesday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

Ed Helms returns to his old Comedy Central stomping grounds with a one-hour special that has him playing a pompous anchor named Ted Nelms. As the ridiculous and pretentious Nelms, Helms will take on the insanity of the past year — and the news media’s difficulty in covering the Trump-ian surrealness of it. Are Nelms’ reports Fake News or a spot-on skewering of our very strange reality? Ultimately, the distinction may not matter.

“Mr. Robot,” USA Network, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed USA series wraps up its third season this week. In the finale, Elliot tries to save Darlene, but things don’t go as planned; Mr. Robot needs to step up or step back; and Angela considers the price.

“The Accidental Wolf,” Web Series

This new web series hails from Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed and stars Tony winner Kelli O’Hara. The five-part series is described as one woman’s destructive obsession to uncover the truth behind an unexplained extermination of a remote African village. All of the first five episodes are available to stream for free on the show’s website.