Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 8, 2017

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, “Underground” Season 2 concludes, while “Master of None” Season 2 debuts.

“Underground,” WGN America, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

The Underground Railroad drama will conclude its second season, which has been bolstered by the addition of cast members like Aisha Hinds and Jasika Nicole. This season saw Rosalee take on a very active role in rescuing other slaves, particularly Noah, the father of her child. Meanwhile, Cato’s backstory was explored in greater detail and Elizabeth Hawkes continued the work of her husband, John.

“Master of None,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Netflix’s wonderful “Master of None,” despite its push toward a narrative arc at the end of its Emmy-winning Season 1, does not have much more of a story for Season 2. That’s okay: It’s still a treat. The auteur-ish half-hour comedy created by Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari returns for a 10-course tasting menu of magnificent, semi-autobiographic, loosely connected vignettes. More than Season 1, Season 2 of “Master of None” is a tour of upper-class existentialism — albeit a particularly beautiful one. Dev travels to Modena, Italy to find himself, only to find the same problems that plagued him in New York — loneliness, missed connections, existential confusion, and the existence of great food. This season, both Yang and Ansari seem more confident of their talents: The direction in particular is much more engaged and considered, in what appears to be homage to the creators’ favorite films. Despite always leaving the audience wanting a little more, “Master of None” is so simply extraordinary it is must-see viewing. (Read the full review here)

“I Love Dick,” Amazon, Friday

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway adds another Amazon series to her resume with this half-hour comedy series. Based on Chris Kraus’ novel of the same name, the series follows Kathryn Hahn and Griffin Dunne as a couple who move to an arty Texas town, after Dunne’s character is offered a fellowship to finish a book on the Holocaust. When they meet Dick, played by Kevin Bacon, he upends their preconceptions about love and monogamy.

“Get Me Roger Stone,” Netflix, Friday

This documentary explores the rise of Roger Stone, who was been working behind the scenes of American politics for decades. Stone became notorious for his underhanded tactics, and has worked on behalf of U.S. Presidents like Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and most recently Donald Trump.