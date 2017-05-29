Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 29, 2017

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“House of Cards,” Netflix, Tuesday

The Underwoods are back in Season 5 and they are under siege. Frank and Claire must continue to fight to secure their legacy with a contentious election ahead of them and damaging stories appearing in the press. As seen in the end of Season 4, they plan to divert attention from their various misdeeds by whipping the country into a frenzy of war and terror.

“World of Dance,” NBC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

This competition series will see solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping, and more. The winner will receive a grand prize of $1 million. Jenna Dewan Tatum hosts with judges Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and Jennifer Lopez (who also executive produces).

“The Carmichael Show,” NBC, Wednesday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

This amiable yet sharply written comedy flies under the radar to an extent. But it’s absolutely worth a look, especially given that pleasing scripted-TV options dwindle a bit on the broadcast networks during the summer. Like the reboot of “One Day at a Time,” “The Carmichael Show” takes the conventions of the multi-camera sitcom and uses them in clever and effective ways; it has its characters engage in cultural and political debates, but it never loses touch with the genial warmth threaded through most good family sitcoms. Star Jerrod Carmichael is just fine in the lead role, but a big reason to watch is to witness the stellar comic timing of ensemble members Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier and Lil Rey Howery.

“I’m Dying Up Here,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This new drama series from executive producer Jim Carrey explores the highest highs and lowest lows of the stand up comedy scene in Los Angeles during the 1970’s. A group of young comics struggling to make it big spend night after night trying out new jokes while also trying to keep their lives together. The series stars Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Andrew Santino, Al Madrigal, Erik Griffin, RJ Cyler, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, and more.