Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 22, 2017

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, “Twin Peaks” returns on Showtime, while “Bloodline’s” final season bows

“Twin Peaks,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

It would sure be swell if we could indicate what you should expect when the landmark series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost returns, but nobody in the media has seen a frame of it in advance — we’ll all experience the reboot together. But there’s no doubt that this is one of the biggest TV events of the year (and to find out more why it’s coming back, you can check out this Variety cover story). No doubt the show’s return will add more fodder to the discussion of whether the wave of reboots and returns is something to embrace — or regard with the kind of suspicion Agent Cooper reserves for subpar coffee.

The premiere will be two hours, while the series as a whole will be 18 hour-long episodes. Those with access to Showtime On Demand will also have access to episodes three and four immediately following the premiere.

“The Bachelorrette,” ABC, Monday, 9 p.m.

The ABC reality dating series returns for its 13th season. Rachel Lindsay, a lawyer from Texas and a former “Bachelor” contestant, becomes the first African-American to lead the show, with her possible suitors also representing the most diverse cast the show has ever had.

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special,” CBS, Monday, 10 p.m.

“Late Late Show” host James Corden brings his signature segment back to primetime. There will be an all-new Carpool Karaoke with Katy Perry and Toddlerography with Jennifer Lopez, as well as other surprises. James Corden will also be presenting his favorite moments from the last year of his late-night show.

“Bloodline,” Netflix, Friday

The 10-episode third and final season will see the Rayburns are hard-working pillars of their Florida Keys community, but their past contains dark secrets that they hope remain buried. Paranoia and mistrust build as lies pile up, alliances are shattered and an unthinkable crime takes place. The tight-knit family’s formerly harmonious relationship deteriorates, and good people are forced to consider doing very bad things.