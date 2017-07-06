TV News Roundup: ‘Once Upon A Time’ Adds New Cast Members for Season 7

In today’s roundup, ABC’s series “Once Upon A Time” has announced a number of new cast members for Season 7 and Showtime released a first look at the final season of “Episodes.”

CASTING

ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” has announced a number of new cast members for Season 7. Daina Ramirez (“Devious Maids”) and Gabrielle Anwar (“Burn Notice”) will be joining the cast along with Mekia Cox (“Chicago Med”), Rose Reynolds (“Wasted”), and Adelaide Kane (“Reign”). The new additions come as a number of series regulars departed the series at the conclusion of Season 6, including series star Jennifer Morrison.

BBC and Masterpiece on PBS announced that Dame Angela Lansbury, Michael Gambon, and Emily Watson will star in the upcoming television adaptation of “Little Women.” Originally written by Louisa May Alcott, the series will be directed by Vanessa Caswill. Watson will star as Marmee while Lansbury will play the role of the wealthy relative, Aunt March. Gambon will play Mr. Laurence, the neighbor.

PREMIERE DATES

HBO announced that comedy series “Vice Principals” Season 2 will begin on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Danny McBride and Walton Goggins return for a new semester at North Jackson High as they start to learn the power dynamic within high school. “Vice Principals” is created by McBride and Jody Hill and directed by David Gordon Green.

Urban Movie Channel (UMC) will debut their new original summer series “The Rich and The Ruthless” on Friday, July 28 as they gear up for their annual “Fall Out Fridays” summer lineup. Every Friday until Labor Day weekend, UMC will premiere new series episodes, stand up specials, comedy films. The six-episode series follows the behind-the-scenes drama on the set of a soap opera, which is in danger of being canceled after 20 years. The series stars Victoria Rowell , Richard Brooks, Dawnn Lewis, and many more.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

TBS and TNT have named Gary Frenkel as the head of digital products and operations. Frenkel will be responsible for TBS and TNT’s product development strategies, the day-to-day management duties, and the publishing of TV Everywhere apps and websites. He will also oversee the divisions of the company that work with the network’s product construction, revenue and brand equity, consumers and advertising services.

DEVELOPMENT

FX is developing an adaptation of the bestselling novel “Hue 1968” by Mark Bowden. The limited series will be produced by Michael Mann and Michael Del Luca. It follows the events surrounding the bloody Tet Offensive, which was a major turning point during the U.S. war in Vietnam. Bowden is also the author of the book “Black Hawk Down,” which was adapted into a film in 2001. Deadline first reported this news

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the first trailer for the fifth and final season of “Episodes,” which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. At the start of the final season, several months have passed and the game show hosted by Matt (Matt LeBlanc) is now a runaway hit. Unfortunately for Matt, this means his years as an actor are completely forgotten. Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are equally miserable. Sean’s ex-partner is now in charge of their new series, “The Opposite of Us,” and Sean and Beverly must now endure his utter lack of humor or talent as they watch him slowly destroy their show. “Episodes” is created, written, and executive produced by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik. The series is also executive produced by Jimmy Mulville.