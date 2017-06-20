TV Roundup: Kevin Spacey to Be Honored With International Emmy Founders Award

In today’s roundup, Kevin Spacey is honored with the International Emmy Founders Award, CBS welcomes Daniel Henney to the cast of “Criminal Minds,” and Comet TV partners with the UFO Festival for the 70th anniversary.

AWARD SHOWS

Kevin Spacey will be receiving the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will recognize Spacey at the 45th International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 20, 2017, in New York City. Spacey is a two-time Academy Award winner and has received 10 Emmy Award nominations. He has also won a Golden Globe, Tony, SAG, and BAFTA award in his storied career.

CASTING

Daniel Henney has been cast in the CBS series “Criminal Minds,” reprising the role he played on the recently canceled “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” Henney will play Special Agent Matt Simmons, who has consulted with the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the past, including helping with the release of Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) when he was arrested in Mexico last season. Season 13 of “Criminal Minds” will premiere Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Ray Lewis, 13 time NFL Pro-Bowl linebacker and two time Super Bowl champion, will be joining the Fox sports division as a football analyst. Lewis will appear on FS1 and Fox Sports programs like “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” “Speak for Yourself,” and “First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright.”

DATES

Comet TV is uniting with this year’s UFO Festival in Roswell, New Mexico from June 29 to July 27. The four-day event welcomes science fiction enthusiast and skeptics as they celebrate the 70th anniversary of the supposed UFO crash of 1947. Comet TV will be holding an outdoor screening of the classic film “Flash Gordon” on June 30 at 8:00 p.m. at the Spring River Park and Zoo.

In celebration of the first day of summer and the Juneteenth anniversary, ABC is premiering three new original short-form comedies: “American Koko,” “Ginger Snaps,” and “The Off Season” on ABC.com and the ABC app. Produced by Viola Davis’ and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, “American Koko” starring Diarra Kilpatrick is centered on Akosu Millard, aka Koko, who investigates the racial tensions in America. In a quest to be the most powerful cookie-selling troop, “Ginger Snap” is an animated comedy about Calista, power-thirsty pre-teen, climbing up the mountain for world cookie domination. Lauren Lapkus will voice Calista, while Ashley Tisdale will be the voice of Apple. “The Off Season,” starring Rob Belushi as Jack and Erica Rhodes as Laurie, follows two siblings as they inherit from a distant relative what they think is a grand prize: the Ship’s Helm Motel. They soon come to find that they are cursed to stay on the property forever. The show will also feature a VR/360 experience, which will be available on Facebook, Youtube, and Littlestar web app.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Business Network (FBN) has appointed Gary Schreier to senior vice president of programming and Tom Bowman to vice president of programming. Schreier will oversee programming, talent, and editorial content while Bowman will manage day-to-day business operations, planning, and special programming for FBN.

DEVELOPMENT

EPIX revealed this year’s roster for the new originals specials “Danica,” “Foreman,” and “Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo and Goodnight.” The documentary “Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image” is to premiere on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The documentary “Danica” showcases racing superstar Danica Patrick personal life through her daily obstacles of a competing driver, a woman aspiring towards a family, and now preparing for something even bigger. The biography, “Foreman” is centered on boxer George Foreman’s personal journey in reclaiming the heavyweight championship crown. The film will premiere Sept. 13, 2107 at 8 p.m. ET. The comedy special “Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo and Goodnight” features segments about home invasion, awkward massages, spiders, and being a full-grown child. The special is scheduled to premiere Sept. 29, 2017 at 10 p.m. ET at the Hawaii Theater in Honolulu, Hawaii.