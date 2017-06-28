TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Ticks Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of “World of Dance” improved slightly in the overnight ratings compared to last week, according to Nielsen data.

This week’s episode averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers, airing at 10 p.m. on NBC. Last week, the freshman competition series drew a 1.8 and 7.6 million viewers, meaning it ticked up 6% week to week in the key demo and 1% in total viewers.

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” drew a 2.5 rating and 12.1 million viewers, airing from 8-10.

On ABC, a new episode of “The Bachelorette” (1.4, 4.8 million) ticked down slightly in total viewers compared to Tuesday’s episode. The final two episodes of “Downward Dog” aired at 10 (0.5, 2.2 million) and 10:30 (0.4. 1.8 million), both of which were down compared to last week’s episode. The series was cancelled last week.

Fox and CBS aired only repeats.

The CW aired a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 840,000), which was even with last week.

NBC again topped the other Big 4 networks combined in the key demo, with a 2.2 rating for the night. NBC was also first in total viewer with 10.7 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 3.8 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.8 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 746,000 viewers.