TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Continues Strong Showings on NBC

“World of Dance” held strong once again on Tuesday night for NBC, according to Nielsen fast-affiliate data.

Airing at 10 p.m., the freshman competition series averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers, compared to last week’s 1.9 and 8 million viewers. The show premiered three weeks ago to a 2.4 and 9.7 million viewers, meaning it is down approximately 25% in the key demo since the premiere and 19% in total viewers in its fourth week.

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.6, 12.6 million) was even with last week’s episode.

CBS and Fox aired only repeats.

ABC aired mostly repeats with the exception of “Downward Dog” (0.6, 3.2 million) at 8, which was down slightly in the demo from last week.

The CW aired a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 1.1 million), which saw a large uptick in total viewers from last week.

NBC beat the other Big 4 networks in both key measures combined for the night with a 2.3 and 11 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.6 and 5.8 million. ABC was third with a 0.5 and 2.1 million. Fox was fourth with a 1.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.