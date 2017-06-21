TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Continues Strong Showings on NBC

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
WORLD OF DANCE -- "World of
Trae Patton/NBC

World of Dance” held strong once again on Tuesday night for NBC, according to Nielsen fast-affiliate data.

Airing at 10 p.m., the freshman competition series averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers, compared to last week’s 1.9 and 8 million viewers. The show premiered three weeks ago to a 2.4 and 9.7 million viewers, meaning it is down approximately 25% in the key demo since the premiere and 19% in total viewers in its fourth week.

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.6, 12.6 million) was even with last week’s episode.

Related

BACHELORETTE 13 - "Episode 1304" -The contentious cocktail party continues, as a frustrated Eric implores the rest of bachelors to stop talking about him to Rachel. While most of the men are perfectly content to skip the drama, one calculating guy, Lee, deceptively steals Rachel away from Kenny for a second conversation. The two bachelors' confrontation sets off a heated argument, totally distracting Rachel as she attempts to better acquaint herself with the other men. So she makes a decision that surprises all of the bachelors. After the rose ceremony, the remaining men leave the mansion to travel to beautiful, peaceful Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where Rachel hopes to get a fresh start, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Bob Leverone)RACHEL LINDSAY, DEAN

TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Tops ‘American Ninja Warrior’

CBS and Fox aired only repeats.

ABC aired mostly repeats with the exception of “Downward Dog” (0.6, 3.2 million) at 8, which was down slightly in the demo from last week.

The CW aired a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 1.1 million), which saw a large uptick in total viewers from last week.

NBC beat the other Big 4 networks in both key measures combined for the night with a 2.3 and 11 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.6 and 5.8 million. ABC was third with a 0.5 and 2.1 million. Fox was fourth with a 1.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad