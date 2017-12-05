‘Today’ Ratings Soar During Matt Lauer Chaos

NBC’s “Today” show is one of the nation’s best-known sources of morning news. But when that news is about “Today” itself, the audience response to the show can be quite notable.

“Today” for the first time in many weeks was the nation’s most watched morning-news program, defeating its main rival, ABC’s “Good Morning America,” by more than 539,000 viewers for the five days ending December 1st, or 12.4%. In the prior week, “GMA” won just 110,000 more viewers than “Today.”

The NBC program last week attracted an average of 4.9 million viewers, compared with an average of 4.36 million for “GMA” and an average of nearly 3.53 million for CBS’ “CBS This Morning.”

Much of the surge can likely be attributed to the news – broken first in the early minutes of “Today’s” Wednesday, November 29th broadcast – that NBC News terminated veteran anchor Matt Lauer, citing “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Viewers were first to see troubled reactions to the news by Lauer’s longtime colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Over the next two days, “Today” was early to report on a statement from Lauer, and featured reporting on the matter by NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk.

But “Today” won more viewers than “GMA” on the Monday and Tuesday broadcasts prior to the eruption of interest surrounding the Lauer news, according to data from Nielsen. On Monday and Tuesday, “Today” attracted greater overall viewership than its ABC competitor, as well as more of the viewers advertisers in news programs care about – people between 25 and 54.

More to come…