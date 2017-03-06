So much for midseason being the new fall, and for time travel being all the rage. Broadcast networks’ latest two entrants in the time travel series space both premiered Sunday night to preliminary numbers that weren’t exactly promising. ABC’s thriller “Time After Time,” coming out of the return of “Once Upon a Time,” averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic over its two-hour premiere and an average audience of 2.53 million. Fox’s comedy “Making History,” launching after a new episode of “The Simpsons,” drew a 0.9 in the demo and 2.19 million viewers.

“Once Upon a Time” was, admittedly, not the strongest lead-in for “Time After Time,” coming in at a 0.9 in the demo and 3.02 million viewers on ABC. And Fox’s “The Simpsons,” without the benefit of a late afternoon NFL lead-in, drew a 1.1 in the demo and 2.62 million viewers. Still, that’s not great sampling, though “Making History” did do a decent enough job retaining its “Simpsons” lead-in. “Family Guy” brought in a 1.2 and 2.45 million viewers after “Making History” on Fox. “Last Man on Earth” followed with a 1.0 and 2.16 million viewers.

NBC won the evening with the strong return of Steve Harvey-hosted “Little Big Shots,” which brought in a massive-for-the-night 2.0 in the demo and 11.66 million viewers. “Chicago Justice” slid into its Sunday slot with a fine 1.4 in the demo and 7.28 million viewers on the whole. Jennifer Lopez cop drama “Shades of Blue” returned with an OK 1.0 in the demo and 5.23 million viewers, enough to win its slot by a good margin.

CBS fared about as well as usual. “60 Minutes” led off the night with a 1.1 in the demo and 10.64 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” drew a 1.2 and 9.32 million viewers. “Madam Secretary” brought in a 0.8 and 7.36 million viewers. “Elementary” came in a little low with a 0.6 and 4.25 million.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted.