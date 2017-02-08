After the chaos of last week’s presidential press conference announcing Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nomination, this Tuesday settled back into the well-worn grooves of the season.

“This Is Us” once again reigned by a wide margin in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, though it ticked down just a smidge from its last new episode. The wedding episode drew a 2.5 in the demo and 9.54 million viewers. Lead-in “The Wall” performed with its usual 1.4 in the demo and 6.04 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” came out with a 1.5 and 6.78 million viewers.

CBS’ Tuesday lineup held roughly steady. “NCIS” drew a 1.7 in the demo and 15.43 million viewers. “Bull” came in low again with a 1.3 in the demo and 10.72 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” brought in a 1.0 and 8.91 million viewers.

“The Middle” kicked off ABC’s comedy block with a 1.5 and 6.33 million viewers. “American Housewife” held onto that demo rating and garnered an audience of 5.36 million viewers. “Fresh Off the Boat” drew a 1.2 and 3.79 viewers. “The Real O’Neals” came in with a 0.9 and 2.82 million. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” ticked up from last week’s low with a 0.7 and 2.13 million viewers.

The CW’s DC lineup was also steady. “The Flash” brought in a 1.1 in the demo and 2.94 million viewers. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” drew a 0.7 and 1.89 million viewers.

Fox’s “New Girl” held at a 0.9 in the demo and 2.27 million viewers. “The Mick” ticked down a couple tenths to a low 0.9 and 2.49 million viewers. “Bones” also took a dip, to a 0.7 and 3.04 million viewers.

As a reminder, most of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of these gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.