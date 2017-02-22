“This Is Us” caused a flood of tears last night, and brought in its now-usual flood of eyeballs in the 18-49 demographic for NBC. The all-Randall episode drew a 2.5 rating in the demo and an average audience of 9.37 million viewers, up from last week and just around its average. The finale of “The Wall” notched a 1.4 in the demo and 5.9 million viewers. After “This Is Us,” “Chicago Fire” came in with a 1.6 and 7.07 million viewers.

CBS, ever the anti-ageist, continues to be the biggest draw of total viewers. “NCIS” brought in 14.69 million of them, with a 1.6 rating in the demo. “Bull” reeled in its usual 1.3 in the demo and 10.56 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” came in at a 1.1 and 9.42 million viewers.

ABC’s Tuesday comedy block began with a steady “The Middle” with a 1.5 and 6.26 million viewers. “American Housewife” dipped slightly to a 1.4 and 5.18 million viewers. “Fresh Off the Boat” ticked up to a 1.1 and 3.8 million viewers. “The Real O’Neals” also inched up to a 0.9 and 2.91 million viewers. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” capped the night off with a low 0.6 and 2.06 million viewers.

Fox’s “New Girl” ticked up to a 1.0 and 2.29 million viewers, while the newly-renewed “The Mick” was down slightly to a 0.9 and 2.39 million. “Bones” weighed in with a 0.7 and 2.89 million viewers.

Over on The CW, “The Flash” went to Gorilla City and climbed up to a 1.0 in the demo and 2.75 million viewers. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” drew a 0.6 and 1.67 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains don’t translate to the ratings network guarantee advertisers.