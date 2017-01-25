Legends of Tomorrow
Courtesy of The CW

Another Tuesday, another episode of “This Is Us” blowing the competition away. NBC’s new prize jewel brought in a 2.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 9.51 million viewers on the whole. Lead-in “The Wall” ticked down slightly from the week before with a 1.6 and 6.54 million viewers, while lead-out “Chicago Fire” ticked up to a 1.7 and 7.3 million viewers.

CBS’ procedurals hovered around their usual marks. “NCIS” was steady with a 1.9 and 16.02 million viewers. “Bull” ticked down slightly to a 1.3 and 11.08 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” brought in a 1.1 and 9.06 million viewers.

Fox’s comedies ticked down slightly from last week. “New Girl” drew a 0.9 in the demo and 2.37 million viewers, and “The Mick” notched a 1.0 and 2.79 million. “Bones” ticked up to a 0.9 and 3.04 million viewers.

Related

Legends of Tomorrow

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Producer Teases Rip’s Return, George Lucas and More in Midseason Premiere

Despite ABC’s comedies being in repeats, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actually ticked up from the previous week’s low to a 0.7 in the demo and 2.02 million viewers.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” made its Tuesday debut, and while its audience was roughly the same on its new night, that was a big improvement on the performance of the slot’s former occupant, “No Tomorrow.” “Legends” notched a 0.6 in the demo (triple the haul of “No Tomorrow”) and 1.79 million viewers. Lead-in “The Flash” returned in its usual form with a 0.9 in the demo and 2.68 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0