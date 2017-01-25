Another Tuesday, another episode of “This Is Us” blowing the competition away. NBC’s new prize jewel brought in a 2.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 9.51 million viewers on the whole. Lead-in “The Wall” ticked down slightly from the week before with a 1.6 and 6.54 million viewers, while lead-out “Chicago Fire” ticked up to a 1.7 and 7.3 million viewers.

CBS’ procedurals hovered around their usual marks. “NCIS” was steady with a 1.9 and 16.02 million viewers. “Bull” ticked down slightly to a 1.3 and 11.08 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” brought in a 1.1 and 9.06 million viewers.

Fox’s comedies ticked down slightly from last week. “New Girl” drew a 0.9 in the demo and 2.37 million viewers, and “The Mick” notched a 1.0 and 2.79 million. “Bones” ticked up to a 0.9 and 3.04 million viewers.

Despite ABC’s comedies being in repeats, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actually ticked up from the previous week’s low to a 0.7 in the demo and 2.02 million viewers.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” made its Tuesday debut, and while its audience was roughly the same on its new night, that was a big improvement on the performance of the slot’s former occupant, “No Tomorrow.” “Legends” notched a 0.6 in the demo (triple the haul of “No Tomorrow”) and 1.79 million viewers. Lead-in “The Flash” returned in its usual form with a 0.9 in the demo and 2.68 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.