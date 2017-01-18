NBC’s “This Is Us” slipped a couple tenths from last week — though not if you don’t count the encore airing on the West Coast that NBC included in its final ratings — but still remains the best bang for one’s buck on the broadcast schedule. In the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, “This Is Us” pulled in a 2.6 rating and 9.53 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings. Lead-in “The Wall,” just given another 20-episode order, drew an impressive 1.7 in the demo and 6.65 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” capped off the night with a 1.6 and 7.04 million viewers.

CBS’ usual Tuesday lineup performed within its range. “NCIS” came in with a 1.9 in the demo and 15.42 million viewers. “Bull” drew a 1.5 and 10.97 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” brought in a 1.2 and 9.16 million viewers.

On ABC, “The Middle” brought in a 1.7 and 6.6 million viewers. “American Housewife” drew a 1.5 and 5.43 million viewers. “Fresh Off the Boat” dipped to a 1.1 and 3.85 million viewers. “The Real O’Neals” came in at a low 0.8 and 2.77 million. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” fell to a low 0.6 and 2.02 million viewers.

Over on Fox, “New Girl” came in a tick down at a 1.0 and 2.35 million viewers. “The Mick” has found its level with a 1.1 and 2.73 million viewers. “Bones” stayed solid with a 0.8 and 2.92 million viewers.

The CW finished its run of new “No Tomorrow” episodes with a 0.2 and just 604,000 viewers.