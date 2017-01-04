NBC got the first Tuesday of 2017 off to a good start with a plucky performance at 8 p.m. from new game show “The Wall.” That gave a boost to the rest of the Peacock’s “Chicago” drama lineup.

Meanwhile, the turnout for the final season premiere of Fox’s “Bones” was modest, albeit in line with the show’s previous season averages. New comedy “The Mick” showed some life as the Kaitlin Olson starrer settled into its regular post-“New Girl” time slot following its New Year’s Day premiere behind an NFL double-header.

CBS as usual won the night in viewers thanks to “NCIS” and “Bull.” NBC lead in adults 18-49.

“The Wall” opened the night with 6.8 million viewers and 1.7 rating/6 share in adults 18-49, according to preliminary estimates from Nielsen. That marked a significant improvement from its Monday 10 p.m. premiere (1.2, 4.5 million) behind the two-hour opener of “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” The high-octane game show hosted by Chris Hardwick came within a hair of tying “NCIS” (1.8, 15.6 million) for the 8 p.m. win in adults 18-49.

“The Wall” gave a lift to NBC’s “Chicago Fire” (7.6 million, 1.6/5) and “Chicago P.D.” (7.8 million, 1.7/6), which featured a crossover storyline.

ABC’s 8-10 p.m. comedy stack, anchored by 8 p.m.’s “The Middle” (6.6 million, 1.7/6) was in line with recent averages. A 10 p.m. repeat of “David Blaine: Beyond Magic” (2.2 million, 0.6/2) dragged down its nightly average.

CBS’ “Bull” (11.2 million, 1.5) held on to a good chunk of its “NCIS” lead-in and was up slightly from its previous original airing last month.

The 12th and final season of “Bones” bowed to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9/3 in adults 18-49. That number will surely rise with delayed-viewing factored in. Fox got some good news in seeing “The Mick” (3.3 million, 1.3/4) in the 8:30 p.m. slot built on its “New Girl” lead-in (2.5 million, 1.1/4).

CW had a low-traffic night with a rerun of “The Flash” (1 million, 0.3/1) and a fresh episode of “No Tomorrow” (529,000, 0.2/1).

Total viewer averages for the night: CBS (12.1 million), NBC (7.4 million), ABC (4.1 million) and Fox (3.2 million).

Adults 18-49: NBC (1.7), CBS (1.5), ABC (1.2/4) and Fox (1.0/4).

(Pictured: “The Wall”)