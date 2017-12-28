TV Ratings: ‘The Wall’ Tops Night for NBC

“The Wall” was broadcast’s top entry Wednesday on a night when, once again, the networks stuck mostly to reruns.

The Chris Hardwick-hosted game show was the only original program offered on any of the Big Four networks, averaging a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A rebroadcast of the television motion picture “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” followed on NBC at 9 p.m. with a 0.7 demo rating and 4.3 million viewers.

In college football action on Fox, Purdue’s 38-35 win over Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl averaged a 0.7 demo rating and 2.8 million viewers. The only other non-rerun on broadcast was the CW’s e-sports special “EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge,” which averaged a 0.2 in the demo and 670,000 viewers.

NBC was the night’s top broadcast network, averaging a a 0.8 rating and 3 share in the demo. Fox averaged a 0.7 / 3, followed by ABC (0.6 / 3), CBS (0.5 / 2), and the CW (0.3 / 1).