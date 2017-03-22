Two networks mostly in repeats made for a quiet, predictable evening in Nielsen’s preliminary fast national ratings.

NBC’s mockumentary series “Trial & Error” took its place in the 9 p.m. slot and slid from its premiere last week. The first episode of a double header drew a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and brought in an average audience of 5.39 million; the second came in at a 1.1 demo rating and 4.36 million. (Last week’s post-“This Is Us” double header started with a 1.4 and ended with a 1.0.) “The Voice” led into the comedy with a 2.2 in the demo and 10.69 million viewers, down a few ticks in the demo from the same night last year. “Chicago Fire” brought in a 1.5 in the demo and 7.1 million viewers.

On Fox, “New Girl” weighed in with a 0.8 in the demo and 1.98 million viewers on the whole. “The Mick” also notched a 0.8, and attracted an audience of 2.23 million. And the penultimate episode of “Bones” brought in a 0.8 demo rating and 3.54 million viewers.

The CW’s two-part DC musical crossover ended with Tuesday’s “The Flash,” which drew a 0.9 demo rating and 2.65 million viewers. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” came in with a 0.6 and 1.76 million.

CBS and ABC were both in repeats for the night, with the exception of ABC’s “People Icons” at 10 p.m., which drew a 0.7 in the demo and 3.18 million viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.