TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Finale Tops ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Both Drop From Last Season

The season finale of “The Voice” outdrew the finale of “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen fast national data.

“The Voice,” airing 9-11 p.m. on NBC, averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.1 million viewers. “Dancing with the Stars,” airing 8:30-11 p.m. on ABC, averaged a 1.3 and 8.8 million viewers. “The Voice” helped carry NBC to a win for the night in the key demo, while ABC was easily ahead in total viewers. Both shows were down significantly from last season, however. “The Voice” dropped approximately 13% in the demo and 14% in total viewers compared to last season’s finale (2.2, 10.6 million). “DWTS” was down approximately 19% in the demo and 16% in viewers from last season (1.6, 10.5 million).

Earlier on NBC, “Great News” aired its first season finale with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. (0.7, 3.1 million) and 8:30 p.m. (0.8, 3.1 million), with the 8:30 p.m. episode up in both measures compared to last week’s 8:30 p.m. airing.

On ABC, the second episode of “Downward Dog” (1.0, 5.7 million) was up in total viewers from the premiere.

For CBS, the season finale of “Bull” (1.1, 8.4 million) was down in both measures. “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.6, 4.7 million) was down in the demo.

The season finale of “The Flash” (1.1, 3.0 million) finished up in both measures on The CW, while “iZombie” (0.4, 1.1 million) posted its highest episode of the season in total viewers and matched its highest rating in the demo.

For Fox, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” aired back-to-back at 8 p.m. (0.7, 1.8 million) and 8:30 p.m. (0.6, 1.6 million), with the 8:30 p.m. episode serving as the season finale. “Prison Break” (0.7, 1.9 million) followed at 9 p.m., down in both measures from last week.

NBC won in the demo for the night with a 1.5 but finished third in total viewers with 7.08 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in viewers with 8.3 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.8 but second in viewers with 7.11 million. Fox and The CW tied for fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but The CW was ahead in viewers with 2 million to Fox’s 1.8 million.