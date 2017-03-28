No big sporting events and a mixed bag of repeats and new episodes made for a quiet Monday in the Nielsen ratings. In Nielsen’s preliminary fast national results, “The Voice” took the crown in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.3 rating — and an average audience of 10.33 million — while “Dancing With the Stars” drew the larger total audience with 10.98 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the demo.

After “The Voice” on NBC, “Taken” improved marginally from the week before, to a 1.1 demo rating and 5.25 million viewers. “Quantico” followed “DWTS” with a 0.8 in the demo and 3.45 million viewers.

CBS led off with “Big Bang Theory” and “Kevin Can Wait” repeats and ended with a “Scorpion” encore. A fresh “Superior Donuts” drew a slightly up 1.1 in the demo and 5.28 million viewers. A special Monday installment of “The Great Indoors” notched a 0.9 in the demo and 4.08 million viewers.

On Fox, “24: Legacy” improved slightly to a 0.9 in the demo and 3.19 million viewers. “APB” came in at a 0.6 and 2.83 million viewers.

The CW’s “Supergirl” drew a 0.7 in the demo and 2.2 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin” weighed in with a 0.4 and 938,000 viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.