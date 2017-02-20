The premiere episode of CBS’ “The Good Fight” brought in 7.2 million viewers on an otherwise sleepy Sunday night for the broadcast networks in primetime.

“Good Fight,” a spinoff of the 2009-2016 CBS drama “The Good Wife,” is the first original series to land on the CBS All Access SVOD platform. The first episode got a promotional send off on the mothership broadcast network as well, but the remaining nine episodes will only be available via CBS All Access, rolling out on a weekly basis.

“Good Fight” (7.2 million viewers, 0.7 rating in adults 18-49) bowed to rave reviews and a big media push around star Christine Baranski. CBS airing of the premiere in the 8 p.m. slot following “60 Minutes” serves as an extended marketing campaign to encourage fans to sign up for All Access.

“Good Fight” won its time period in total viewers, coming out of 10.3 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” Like its predecessor, “Good Fight” was not a big draw in the 18-49 demo, falling behind ABC’s telecast of the 2010 Disney animated movie “Tangled” (3.9 million, 0.9) and Fox’s “The Simpsons” (2.5 million, 1.1) in the hour.

CBS took over at 9 p.m. with “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8.5 million, 1.1).

NBC’s three-hour 90th anniversary special brought in 4.4 million viewers and 0.7 in the demo.

For the night, CBS led in total viewers with 7.7 million, followed by NBC (4.2 million), ABC (3.9 million) and Fox (1.7 million). ABC inched ahead in adults 18-49 (0.9), followed by Fox and CBS (0.8) and NBC (0.7).