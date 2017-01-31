“The Bachelor” continues to stomp the competition. In the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, Monday’s home date edition brought in a 2.3 rating and 7.3 million viewers for ABC, down just a tick from last week. Lead-out “Quantico” drew a 0.8 in the demo and 2.85 million viewers.

Fox came in second for the evening with the winter finale of “Gotham” pulling in a 1.1 in the demo and 3.46 million viewers. “Lucifer” built on that with a solid 1.2 in the demo and 4.21 million viewers.

CBS stuck “Big Bang Theory” and “Kevin Can Wait” repeats before the penultimate and finale episodes of this season of “The Odd Couple.” The pair of episodes brought in a 1.1 and a 0.9, respectively, and 5.76 and 5.3 million viewers.

NBC’s “The Apprentice” stayed steady with its preliminary ratings last week, drawing a 1.0 in the demo and 3.69 million viewers. “Timeless” was also steady with a 0.9 and 3.49 million viewers.

Over on The CW, “Supergirl” slipped a bit to a low 0.7 and 2.33 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin” ticked down to a 0.3 and 946,000 viewers.

Cable ratings for Sunday are in, and the SAG Awards, simulcast on TNT and TBS, brought in a combined 1.2 rating in the demo and 3.9 million viewers. While that’s up quite a bit from last year, that telecast was on a Saturday. Numbers for this Sunday’s Awards were right around those for 2015’s ceremony, which drew a 1.1 in the demo across both networks and a total audience of 3.97 million.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make to advertisers.