ABC’s “The Bachelor” brought in the biggest numbers by far in every measure Monday night. The stalwart reality series drew a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 7.88 million viewers over its two hours, cleaning everyone’s clocks. “Quantico” followed with a 0.7 and 2.57 million viewers.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” brought in a 1.4 in the demo and 7.29 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” came in with a 1.3 and 6.69 million viewers. “Superior Donuts” ticked down to a 1.2 and 6.68 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” held at a 1.2 and 5.78 million viewers. “Scorpion” brought in a 1.2 and 7.14 million viewers.

NBC’s “Timeless” finished out its first season with a 0.9 in the demo and 3.34 million viewers, up from last week’s nadir of a 0.7. A special “American Ninja Warrior: All Stars” filled the void between “The New Celebrity Apprentice” and “The Voice” with a 1.4 in the demo and 5.19 million viewers. Speculation about a second season of the time travel drama (produced by Sony Pictures TV and Universal TV) depends largely on how big a piece of the SVOD pie Universal is like to get, the performance of its replacement (“Taken”), and the strength of NBC’s batch of pilot orders.

On Fox, “24: Legacy” dipped again to a 1.0 in the dollar demo and 4.4 million viewers. “APB” came in with a 0.8 and 3.79 million viewers.

Over on The CW, “Supergirl” slipped a little to a 0.7 and 2.24 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin” held with a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, those gains seldom translate to the ratings guarantees networks guarantee advertisers.