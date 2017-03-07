With NBC’s “The Voice” back in action, ABC’s “The Bachelor” is perhaps feeling the heat. Though Monday’s performance was down from a year ago (and the September cycle) by half a point in the 18-49 demographic, “The Voice” still won the night handily with a 2.7 in the demo and 12.1 million viewers.

“The Bachelor,” while still drawing a respectable young crowd, saw its demo rating dip slightly to a 2.2, with an audience of 7.13 million. A two-hour “The Women Tell All” special garnered an average 1.8 rating in the demo with 5.88 million viewers. “The Voice” actually grew against the first of those two hours, to a 2.9 in the demo and 12.8 million viewers.

On the plus side for ABC, “The Women Tell All” drew a 1.6 in the demo and 5.44 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour, comfortably beating the competition in the demo, including NBC’s “Taken,” which dipped in its second week from a 1.6 to a 1.3 in the demo, but brought in 6.25 million total viewers.

CBS was mostly in repeats, save for a lone new “Superior Donuts” that clocked in at a 1.2 and 6.09 million viewers.

Fox’s “24: Legacy” dipped again to a 0.9 in the demo and 3.8 million viewers. “APB” held with a 0.8 and 3.55 million viewers.

Over on The CW, “Supergirl” brought in a 0.7 in the demo and 2.17 million viewers, followed by a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” repeat.

In the late night space, Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” stretched its total viewer win streak over Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” to five weeks, though the gap between the two is shrinking once again after ballooning the previous couple weeks: For the week of Feb. 27, Colbert averaged 3.01 million viewers and Fallon 2.92 million, with Kimmel coming in third with 2.35 million. Fallon still leads in the demo, with a 0.73 rating to Colbert’s 0.55 and Kimmel’s .48.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.