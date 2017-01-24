ABC’s “The Bachelor” continues to stomp the competition. Monday night, the reality dating competition drew a 2.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic — nearly 2.5 times that of “The New Celebrity Apprentice” — and 7.33 million viewers. More impressive for “The Bachelor” is that its 18-34 rating was actually higher, at a 2.6. FBI drama “Quantico,” moved away from its previous Sunday night slot, returned from winter hiatus with a slightly up 0.9 in the demo and 2.98 million viewers.

NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” meanwhile, continues to sink. Monday’s installment drew a 1.0 in the dollar demo and 3.83 million viewers. “Timeless” came after with a steady 0.9 and 3.45 million viewers.

CBS’ comedies hovered around their averages. “Kevin Can Wait” drew a 1.7 in the demo and 8.61 million viewers. “Man with a Plan” came in with a 1.6 and 7.71 million. “2 Broke Girls” ticked up to a 1.7 and 7.12 million viewers, followed by a “Big Bang Theory” repeat. “Scorpion” performed well with a 1.3 in the demo and 7.67 million viewers.

Fox’s genre procedurals also garnered their usual audiences. “Gotham” and “Lucifer” both came in with a 1.2 demo rating, with “Lucifer” outdrawing its lead-in slightly in total viewers, 4.18 million to 3.63 million.

The CW returned from winter hiatus with a Kevin Smith-directed “Supergirl” that drew a 0.8 in the demo and 2.64 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin” notched a 0.4 and 1.03 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.