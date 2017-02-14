Another Monday, another ‘Bachelor’-fest. ABC’s dating show brought in its now-usual 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.5 million viewers to win the night for the network in the demo. “Quantico” followed with a 0.7 and 2.54 million viewers.

CBS took the crown for total viewers. “Kevin Can Wait” came in with a 1.5 in the demo and 7.9 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” also drew a 1.4 and 7.14 million viewers. “Superior Donuts” ticked up slightly to a 1.4 and 7.19 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” notched a 1.2 and 5.97 million viewers. “Scorpion” stayed steady with a 1.2 and 7.16 million viewers.

NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice” finished its run coming out of a repeat of “The Wall” with a 0.9 in the demo and 3.45 million viewers, about a 47% drop in the demo from the previous season’s finale. “Timeless” ticked up from its low last week to a 0.7 and 2.97 million viewers.

Fox’s new kids on the block, “24: Legacy” and “APB,” fell from last week, down to around what its predecessors (“Gotham” and the just-renewed “Lucifer”) usually pulled in, demo-wise. “24: Legacy” drew a 1.2 in the demo and 5.07 million viewers. “APB” came in with a 1.0 in the demo and 4.53 million viewers.

The CW’s Monday, however, ticked up. “Supergirl” came in with a 0.8 in the demo and 2.5 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin,” after last week’s trauma, ticked up to a 0.4 and 1.11 million viewers.

