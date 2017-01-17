As the days begin to finally grow longer, so, too, does ABC’s “The Bachelor” appear to be getting stronger. Monday’s installment drew a 2.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, which is actually a few tenths of a point higher than last week, and 7.4 million viewers. Even more impressive, it brought in a 2.5 rating in the White Whale 18-34 demo.

After “The Bachelor,” “Big Fan” brought in a 0.9 in the demo and a mere 2.71 million viewers.

Elsewhere on the channel guide:

CBS’ Monday returned after another hiatus; “Kevin Can Wait” drew a 1.7 and 8.64 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” came in with a 1.5 in the demo and 7.67 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” also weighed in with a 1.5, but 6.46 million viewers. “The Odd Couple” ticked up to a 1.1 and 5.65 million. “Scorpion” brought in a 1.2 and 7.69 million viewers.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC ticked up from last week, though it’s still underperforming from the last season. The two hours averaged a 1.2 in the demo and 4.3 million viewers. “Timeless” followed with a 0.9 and 3.46 million viewers.

Over on Fox, “Gotham” returned with a 1.2 in the demo and 3.69 million viewers. “Lucifer” beat its lead-in in total viewers, with 3.99 million, but just lost out in the demo with a 1.1.

The CW aired two hours of the “Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala,” which brought in a 0.4 in the demo and 1.42 million viewers.

As a reminder, most of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.