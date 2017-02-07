As happens with nearly every scripted series that premieres after the Super Bowl — irrespective of network — Fox’s “24: Legacy” had a soft time slot debut the day after the Big Game. The expansion of the Jack Bauer universe brought in a 1.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.19 million viewers. Hi-tech cop drama “APB” premiered to a 1.5 and 6.11 million viewers, retaining its lead-in nicely. Both series were an improvement upon the slots’ fall occupants (“Gotham” and “Lucifer”), though it’ll take a few more weeks of data to get a real sense of their audiences.

The “24: Legacy” premiere on Sunday night had the misfortune of starting at 11 p.m. on the East Coast, leading to a smaller than usual post-Super Bowl crowd to sample the series. Post-Super Bowl premiere ratings, too, seldom augur success or failure for a series, being more of an indicator of who left their TV on following the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” won the night, as usual, with a steady 2.3 in the demo and 7.35 million viewers. “Quantico” still ticked down, though, to a 0.7 in the demo and 2.68 million viewers.

CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait” came back from a week off with a 1.5 in the demo and 7.85 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” ticked up to a 1.4 and 7.23 million. “Superior Donuts” drew a 1.3 and 7.31 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” matched that demo but brought in 5.95 million viewers. “Scorpion” notched a 1.2 and 7.71 million viewers.

NBC had a rough evening. “The New Celebrity Apprentice” fell again to a 0.9 in the demo and 3.43 million viewers. “Timeless” sunk to a low 0.6 in the demo and 2.94 million viewers.

On The CW, “Supergirl” held steady with last week with a 0.7 and 2.4 million viewers on the whole. “Jane the Virgin,” with its shocking death, was also steady with a 0.3 and 980,000 viewers.

As a reminder, most of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewership within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.