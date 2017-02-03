After a brief glimmer of hope last week with ratings pops for several shows returning from winter hiatus, Thursday nights appear to have descended back to their now-usual ho-hum level.

CBS had a mixed bag of series premieres Thursday. Behind a new “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS’ new comedy “Superior Donuts” had a reasonably solid debut, pulling in a 1.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 10.61 million viewers. “Training Day,” however, unsurprisingly sputtered in its 10 p.m. bow, with a 0.9 in the demo and just 4.73 million viewers.

“Big Bang” led into “Superior Donuts” with a 3.1 in the demo and 14.55 million viewers, off a few tenths from its last new episode. “Mom” pulled in a 1.6 in the demo and 8.79 million viewers. “Life in Pieces” came in with a 1.3 and 6.65 million viewers.

NBC also had a series debut of its own, with the Vanessa Hudgens workplace comedy “Powerless.” While it won’t be winning any ratings prizes, the debut pulled in a 1.1 in the demo and 3.08 million viewers, holding on to most of its “Superstore” lead-in in the demo. (On the other hand, it lost 900,000 of those “Superstore” viewers.) “Superstore” brought in a 1.2 in the demo and 3.99 million viewers on the whole. “Chicago Med” drew a 1.2 and 6.25 million viewers. “The Blacklist” notched a 1.0 and just about 5 million viewers even.

ABC’s TGIT lineup won the night, as is its wont, though all three Shondaland dramas fell from last week. “Grey’s Anatomy” dipped to a 2.3 in the demo and 8.44 million viewers. “Scandal” dropped to a 1.8 in the demo and 6.57 million viewers. “How to Get Away With Murder” also fell a couple ticks, to a 1.3 in the demo and 4.69 million viewers.

The season finale of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” drew a slightly off 1.1 in the demo and 3.69 million viewers. “My Kitchen Rules” notched a low 0.7 and 2.2 million viewers.

“Supernatural” on The CW drew a 0.7 in the demo and 1.75 million viewers. Gritty Archie drama “Riverdale” came in at a 0.4 and 1.14 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings networks guarantee advertisers.