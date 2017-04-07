Thursday’s overnight broadcast primetime ratings were off this week due to breaking news coverage on U.S. airstrikes in Syria that briefly ran into primetime and slid several network lineups back in the Eastern, Central, and Mountain time zones.

As such, ratings will be adjusted this afternoon, once Nielsen’s national program ratings for Thursday are released.

As it now stands, “The Big Bang Theory” (2.6, 12.3 million) was the top-rated show of the night, while new episodes of “The Great Indoors” (1.4, 7.1 million), “Mom” (0.7, 3.7 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.2, 5.6 million), and “The Amazing Race” (0.9, 4.3 million) were steady for CBS.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.7, 7.2 million) currently sits at a series low in both measures, but again those numbers will most likely go up later today. “Scandal” (1.3, 5.5 million) followed at 9, with “The Catch” (0.7, 3.7 million) closing out steady from last week.

For NBC, “Superstore” (0.8, 3.1 million) was down in both key measures according to available data, while “Powerless” (0.6, 2.1 million) ticked up. “Chicago Med” (1.0, 5.8 million) was even, while “The Blacklist: Redemption” (0.6, 3.7 million) was down in the demo.

“MasterChef Junior” (0.9, 3.2 million) was down on Fox, while “Kicking and Screaming” (0.6, 2 million) inched up in total viewers.

“Supernatural” (0.5, 1.6 million) was down in the demo from last week on The CW, as was “Riverdale” (0.3, 900,000).

CBS won the night in both key measures with an average of 1.4 and 6.9 million viewers. ABC followed with a 1.3 and 5.5 million. NBC tied for third in the demo with a 0.8, but finished third in total viewers with 4 million. Fox also pulled in a 0.8 in the demo, but finished fourth with 2.6 million viewers. The CW drew a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.