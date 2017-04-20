Wednesday was a good night for shows with “Survivor” in the title, and a slow night for everything else in primetime.

CBS led the pack with a two-hour installment of “Survivor: Game Changers” that grabbed 7.8 million viewers and a 1.7 in adults 18-49 from 8-10 p.m., per Nielsen’s live-same-day ratings. The veteran realty series was the most-watched program of the night, by far.

At 10 p.m., ABC’s freshman drama “Designated Survivor” (5.1 million, 0.9) impressed by jumping from a soft lead-in, 9:30 p.m.’s “Blackish” repeat (3.5 million, 0.8). That was enough for ABC to elbow past CBS’ “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” (4.8 million, 0.8), despite the lead-in advantage.

NBC and CW were in repeats for the night. Fox aired a fresh seg of “Shots Fired” (3.2 million, 0.8), followed by an “Empire” encore.