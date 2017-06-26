TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly’ Slips to New Low in Week 4

“Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” continued its downward trajectory in the Sunday overnight ratings this week, with the new NBC news series slipping to a new low in both the key demo and total viewers.

Airing at 7 p.m., Kelly averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That is down from a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers last week’s episode, which featured her highly-controversial interview with InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

In the timeslot, Kelly again lost out to CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which was down from its last new episode on June 11 but still drew a 0.7 and 7.2 million viewers. She was also outpaced in both measures by a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.7, 3.9 million) on ABC.

NBC aired “Despicable Me” and a rerun of “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” for the rest of primetime.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.4, 7.1 million) rose in total viewers. “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (1.1, 5.5 million) ticked up in both measures, as did “The $100,000 Pyramid” (1.1, 5.2 million).

Aside from “60 Minutes,” CBS aired only repeats.

Fox aired mostly repeats except at 9 with a new episode of “American Grit” (0.4, 1 million), which was down in both measures.

ABC won the night with a 1.1 and 5.4 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 2.7 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.4, but CBS was second in total viewers with 4.8 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 980,000.