TV Ratings: Sunday Night Football Down in Week 3

The “ ” matchup between the Washington and Oakland delivered a one-sided game for viewers and a weakened ratings return for NBC.

With Washington dominating throughout and ultimately winning 27-10, “Sunday Night Football” averaged an 11.6 rating in Nielsen’s metered-market household numbers. That’s down 11% from early numbers for the third week of the season last year.

Earlier in the day, ratings for CBS’ NFL doubleheader were up 4% from the same week last year. The early regional game drew an 10.0 in overnights, up 11% from last year. CBS’ later game drew a 13.8, down 1% from last year.

Earlier in the week, “Thursday Night Football” saw a ratings surge with Los Angeles Rams-San Fransisco 49ers on NFL Network drawing a 4.4 final household rating, up 38% from week three, and 7.4 million total viewers, up 47% from last week.

