TV Ratings: Sunday Night Football Down in Week 3

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Washington Redskins majority owner Daniel Snyder
Scott Taetsch/CSM/REX/Shuttersto

The “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Washington and Oakland delivered a one-sided game for viewers and a weakened ratings return for NBC.

With Washington dominating throughout and ultimately winning 27-10, “Sunday Night Football” averaged an 11.6 rating in Nielsen’s metered-market household numbers. That’s down 11% from early numbers for the third week of the season last year.

Earlier in the day, ratings for CBS’ NFL doubleheader were up 4% from the same week last year. The early regional game drew an 10.0 in overnights, up 11% from last year. CBS’ later game drew a 13.8, down 1% from last year.

Earlier in the week, “Thursday Night Football” saw a ratings surge with Los Angeles Rams-San Fransisco 49ers on NFL Network drawing a 4.4 final household rating, up 38% from week three, and 7.4  million total viewers, up 47% from last week.

More to come …

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad