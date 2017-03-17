The last batch of Nielsen’s delayed fast national ratings are in for Wednesday evening. Not a single series cracked a 2.0 in the 18-49 demographic that night.

ABC won the night in the demo, though, with some mostly down comedies and “Designated Survivor.” “The Goldbergs” led off with a 1.5 in the demo and 5.48 million viewers. “Speechless” ticked down to a 1.3 and 4.61 million viewers. “Modern Family” came in at a 1.9 and 6.11 million viewers. “Black-ish” ticked up to a 1.5 and 4.9 million viewers. “Designated Survivor” held roughly steady with last week, notching a 1.3 and 5.69 million viewers.

CBS’ undesignated “Survivor” brought in a 1.7 in the demo and 7.76 million viewers. Original Flavor “Criminal Minds” drew a 1.3 and 7.32 million viewers overall. “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” pulled in 5.37 million viewers and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo.

NBC had an encore recap edition of “The Voice,” which brought in a 1.6 in the demo and 7.56 million viewers, followed by a repeat “Chicago P.D.”

Fox’s “Star” ticked up slightly for its first season finale, with a 1.3 demo rating and 4.07 million viewers, matching its “Lethal Weapon” lead-in in the demo. “Lethal Weapon” brought in 5.84 million viewers on the whole.

On The CW, “Arrow” notched a 0.5 in the demo and 1.58 million. “The 100” had its usual haul of a 0.4 in the demo and 1.08 million.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.