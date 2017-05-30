TV Ratings: Shondaland’s ‘Still Star-Crossed’ Flatlines in Debut on ABC

The long-awaited debut of Shondaland drama “Still Star-Crossed” proved to be less than spectacular in the Monday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The series, which takes place in the aftermath of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” drew in a mere 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers, airing at 10 p.m. In fairness, the show debuted on Memorial Day, with the holiday more than likely taking a bite out of whatever audience it would have drawn on a normal night. It is also a summer series, which tend to draw lower viewership. Nevertheless, as it stands the series opened lower than recently cancelled ABC dramas “Time After Time” (0.7, 2.5 million), “Notorious” (1.1, 5.4 million), and “Conviction” (0.9, 5.2 million), which were all Fall shows.

Earlier on ABC, a new episode of “The Bachelorette” (1.5, 5.6 million) dipped slightly in the demo but stayed even in total viewers from last week.

NBC aired only the first game of NHL Stanley Cup Final (1.6, 4.9 million), up in both measures from Game 1 in 2016. However, these numbers are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to revision given the nature of live sporting events.

On Fox, a new episode of “Gotham” (0.9, 2.9 million) held even, as did the Season 2 finale of “Lucifer” (0.9, 3.3 million).

The CW debuted the new season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.2, 950,000), which was down significantly from last season’s debut in both measures.

CBS aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 4.9 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 4.6 million viewers. Fox finished third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 3.1 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in viewers with 3.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 990,000 viewers.