“Scandal” was even with last week’s episode in the overnight ratings Thursday in spite of the fact that a major character was killed off the show.

According to Nielsen data, this week’s episode drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers, with last week’s episode drawing a 1.3 rating and 5.3 million viewers. This week’s episode was the number one new broadcast show of the night in the key demo, outdrawing its nearest timeslot competition by 44%. However, it tied in that measure with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (1.3, 8.4 million).

A repeat of “Scandal” kicked things off for ABC at 8 p.m., followed by the new episode. “The Catch” (0.6, 3 million) closed out at 10.

After repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Great Indoors” on CBS, “Amazing Race” (0.9, 4.4) aired at a special time at 9, followed by another new episode at 10 (0.8, 3.8 million).

Fox aired a new episode of “MasterChef Junior” (1.0, 3.5 million), followed by “Kicking & Screaming” (0.6, 1.9 million), which was up in the demo from last week.

On NBC, “Superstore” (0.9, 3.2 million) led things off, followed by “Powerless” (0.6, 2.1 million). New episodes of “The Blacklist” aired at 9 (0.9, 4.8 million) and 10 (0.8, 4.9 million).

The CW aired a repeat of “Supernatural,” followed by the video game tournament “H1Z1: Fight for the Crown” (0.2, 390,000).

CBS squeaked out a win for the night with a 0.9 and 5.1 million viewers. Fox, ABC, and NBC all tied for second in the demo with a 0.8. NBC finished second in total viewers with 4.1 million, followed by ABC with 3.8 million, and then Fox with 2.7 million. The CW rounded out with a 0.2 and 622,000.