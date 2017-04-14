The “Scandal” 100th episode was up in the overnight ratings Thursday compared to last week, according to Nielsen data.

The milestone episode of the ABC-Shondaland drama pulled in a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers, up from a 1.2 and 5.1 million last week. The episode easily won its 9 p.m. timeslot in the demo, but lost out in total viewers to a new episode of “Chicago Med” (1.0, 6.2 million) on NBC.

Earlier on ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.7, 7.1 million) was even with last week’s episode. “The Catch” (0.7, 3.2 million) closed out the night even in the demo but down slightly in total viewers.

“The Big Bang Theory” (2.4, 11.6 million) was the top-rated show of the night. Later on CBS, “The Great Indoors” (1.2, 6.3 million) was down in the demo, while “Mom” (1.3, 6.9 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 5.4 million), and “The Amazing Race” (0.9, 4.2 million) were even.

On NBC, “Trial & Error” (0.6, 2.7 million) aired in a special time slot, but was down in the demo compared to the last new episode that aired this week Tuesday. “Powerless” (0.6, 2 million), “Chicago Med,” and “The Blacklist: Redemption” (0.7, 3.9 million) were all even.

“MasterChef Junior” (0.9, 3.3 million) was even on Fox, while “Kicking and Screaming” (0.5, 1.9 million) was down in the demo.

“Supernatural” (0.5, 1.6 million) was even on The CW, but “Riverdale” (0.3, 900,000) was down in the demo.

ABC and CBS tied for first place in the demo with a 1.3, but CBS was ahead in total viewers with 6.4 million versus ABC’s 5.2 million. NBC finished third with a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers. Fox came in fourth with a 0.7 and 2.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.2 million.