TV Ratings: ‘Salvation’ Hits New Lows in Back-to-Back Episodes

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Salvation CBS
Courtesy of CBS

The CBS summer drama “Salvation” set two new lows in both key ratings measures with back-to-back episodes airing on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen data.

The 9 p.m. episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. The 1o p.m. episode slipped even further from the week before, clocking in with just a 0.4 rating and 3.5 million viewers. Both episodes represented new lows for the freshman series.

Earlier on CBS, “Big Brother” (1.9, 6.53 million) was even with its Wednesday airing last week.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (1.0, 3.7 million) was even, as was “The F Word” (0.6, 2 million).

For NBC, “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3 million) ticked up in the key demo.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 0.9 and 4.6 million total viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 2.8 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 0.7 but second in total viewers with 3.4 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 2.6 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 670,000 viewers.

Filed Under:

    1. Dunstan says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Salvation looked unwatchable from the trailers alone. Too bad that Santiago Cabrera, who did such a great job in “The Musketeers,” got stuck in this p.o.s.

      Reply

