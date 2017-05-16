TV Ratings: ‘Quantico’ Season Finale Rises in Key Demo

The Season 2 finale of “Quantico” rose in the key demo on Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The ABC thriller series drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers at 10 p.m. That is a 15% increase in the key demo compared to last week’s episode. The Priyanka Chopra-led series was recently renewed for a third season, which will consist of just 13 episodes. Series creator and executive producer Josh Safran will also exit his role as showrunner on the series.

Earlier on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” (1.4, 9.8 million) was again the most-watched show of the night.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.8, 9 million) was the top-rated show of the night. “The Wall” (1.0, 4.9 million) followed at 10.

For CBS, the Season 1 finale of “Man With a Plan” (1.0, 5.7 million) stayed even, as did the Season 3 finale of “Scorpion” (1.2, 7.7 million).

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.9, 2.9 million) was even, while “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.1 million) dipped in the demo.

“Supergirl” (0.5, 1.9 million) was also down in the demo on The CW, and “Jane the Virgin” (0.2, 797,000) was down significantly in both measures.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished a closed second in total viewers with 7.61 million. ABC finished second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in total viewers with 7.64 million. CBS was third with a 1.1 and 6.2 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 3 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million.