Fox’s revival of “Prison Break” fared well enough on Tuesday night to win its 9 p.m. time slot in adults 18-49.

The premiere of the show’s long-awaited fifth season scored a 1.5 rating in the demo and 3.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The show also built on the lead-in it got from the Season 6 finale of “New Girl” (0.9 2 million) and a new episode of “The Mick” (0.8, 2.1 million).

NBC had the top-rated show of the night thanks to “The Voice” (1.9, 9.3 million), though the singing competition series dipped slightly from its Tuesday airing last week. New episodes of “Trial & Error” then aired at 9 (0.9, 4.1 million) and 9:30 (0.7, 3.2 million). “Chicago Fire” (1.3, 6.1 million) closed out the night.

On ABC, both “The Middle” (1.3, 5.3 million) and “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.4 million) were down. “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.1, 3.8 million) led in to the premiere of Jenna Elfman’s new series “Imaginary Mary,” but the new show failed to make an impact and garnered a 0.9 rating and 3.5 million viewers.

“NCIS” (1.5, 13.5 million) held steady for CBS, along with a new episode of “Bull” (1.3, 11 million). “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 8.9 million) was down slightly in the demo from last week.

A new episode of “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.6, 1.5 million) improved in the demo for The CW, while the Season 3 debut of “iZombie” (0.4, 1 million) was down significantly from the Season 2 opener.

For the night, NBC and CBS tied in the demo with a 1.3, but CBS won total viewers with 11.1 million to NBC’s 6.4 million. Fox followed in the demo with a 1.2 but finished fourth in total viewers with 2.9 million. ABC finished fourth in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 3.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.3 million viewers.