Fox’s revival of “Prison Break” suffered a noticeable decline in the Tuesday overnight ratings this week, according to Nielsen data.

In the second episode of its new season, the thriller series fell to a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers, compared to a 1.5 and 3.8 million for last week’s premiere. However, it should be noted that the series has seen significant lift in delayed viewing already. The first episode gained a 40% lift in the demo and a 45% lift in total viewers in the L3 ratings.

Elsewhere on Fox, the spring premiere of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 1.9 million) at 8 p.m. was down significantly in both key measures from the last original episode on Jan 1. “The Mick” (0.8, 2.2 million) followed at 8:30 p.m.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.6, 7.7 million) was down from last week, but was still the top-rated broadcast show of the night. “Trial & Error” was up in both measures for the new episode at 9 (0.9, 3.8 million), but was down during the episode that aired at 9:30 (0.8, 3 million). It was followed by a repeat of “Chicago Fire.”

New episodes of “The Middle” (1.2, 5.2 million) and “American Housewife” (1.1, 4.2 million) dipped in the demo from last week. “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.1, 3.7 million) was steady, while “Imaginary Mary” (0.8, 3.1 million) was down in both measures. “Agents of SHIELD” (0.7, 2.3 million) closed out the night.

On The CW, a repeat of “The Flash” led into a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 900,000), which was down again in both measures from last week.

CBS aired only repeats.

NBC won the night in the key demo with a 1.0 but was second in total viewers with 4.7 million. ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.9, while ABC placed third in total viewers with 3.5 million and Fox took fourth with 2.6 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but first in total viewers with 7.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 856,000 viewers.