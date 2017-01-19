CBS’ People’s Choice Awards brought in some fresh hosting blood with Joel McHale on Wednesday night, but that wasn’t enough to prop up the ailing awards show. The telecast brought in a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.66 million viewers, a low in the demo. That said, it did build on its “Undercover Boss” lead-in, which drew a 1.1 in the demo and 5.86 million viewers.

ABC tried out “Fresh Off the Boat” in the Wednesday anchor spot usually held by “The Goldbergs,” to reasonable success. While it didn’t quite reach the same level as “The Goldbergs,” “Fresh Off” pulled in a 1.5 in the demo and 5.48 million viewers, well above what it’s been drawing on Tuesdays. “Speechless” proved its mettle by drawing a slightly higher demo rating, a 1.6, and just a few fewer viewers, with 5.36 million — the highest demo rating of the night. Following a “Modern Family” repeat, “Black-ish” notched a 1.5 in the demo and 4.62 million viewers. “Match Game” slipped a little to a 1.0 and 3.52 million viewers.

Fox tied ABC for the night with “Lethal Weapon” (1.4 in the demo, 6.25 million viewers) and a still-falling “Star,” which drew a 1.2 in the demo and 4 million viewers.

NBC’s “Blindspot” slipped a little to a low 0.9 in the demo and 4.67 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” stayed steady 1.4 and 6.38 million. “Chicago P.D.” weighed in with a 1.5 in the demo and 6.94 million viewers.

Out of an “Arrow” repeat on The CW, “Frequency” drew a 0.2 in the demo and 7782,000 viewers.

As a reminder, most of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.