TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time’ Musical Episode Ticks Down in Demo

Once Upon a Time” aired a musical episode Sunday night, but it was not enough to improve the ABC series’ overnight ratings.

According to Nielsen data, the episode–which saw the long-awaited wedding of Emma Swan and Captain Hook–pulled in a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers. That is down from a 0.9 and 3.1 million viewers last week for a dip of approximately 11 percent in the demo. The Season 6 finale of the series will air next week.

Earlier on ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.0, 5 million) was also down in the demo. The ABC News special “The Last 100 Days of Diana” (0.9, 6.4 million) was the number one broadcast program across its two hour time slot from 9-11 p.m.

On NBC, a new episode of “Little Big Shots” (1.2, 7.9 million) was the top-rated show of the night. “Chicago Justice” (1.0, 5.3 million) was steady at 9, while “Shades of Blue” (0.7, 4.1 million) was down in the demo.

“60 Minutes” (0.9, 9.4 million) was up in both measures on CBS, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” (1.0, 9 million) and “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 7.5 million) were steady. “Elementary” (0.6, 4.3 million) was up in the demo but down in total viewers.

For Fox, “Bob’s Burgers” (0.9, 2 million) improved at 7:30, while “The Simpsons” (1.0, 2.3 million) and “Making History” (0.6, 1.5 million) were steady. “The Last Man on Earth” aired back-to-back episodes at 9 (0.7, 1.8 million) and 9:30 (0.7, 1.8 million) for its Season 3 finale.

NBC and ABC tied for first in the demo with a 0.9, but NBC was ahead slightly in total viewers, finishing second with 5.3 million to ABC’s third with 5.2 million. CBS finished third in the demo with a 0.8, but first in total viewers with 7.5 million. Fox finished fourth overall with a 0.7 and 1.9 million viewers.

