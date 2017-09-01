TV Ratings: NFL Pre-Emptions Skew Thursday Numbers, ‘Big Brother’ Leads

The Thursday Nielsen overnight numbers will be subject to greater adjustment than usual due to numerous local pre-emptions for NFL preseason football.

As it currently stands, “Big Brother” is the most-watched and highest-rated regularly scheduled broadcast show of the night, averaging a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers. That is up in both measures compared to last Thursday’s episode, but will most likely adjust down later today when the official numbers are tabulated.

Later on CBS, “Zoo” (0.9, 3.9 million) went up significantly in both measures, but again, those numbers will likely drop later today.

On Fox, “Love Connection” (1.3, 4.7 million) is currently up by triple digit percentages in both measures from last week.

NBC aired only a new episode of “The Night Shift” (0.9, 4.4 million), which is also currently up in both measures.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

As it currently stands, CBS and Fox are tied for first in the demo with a 1.3 each, but CBS won the night in total viewers with 5.4 million viewers. NBC narrowly edged out Fox for the second place spot for total viewers, with NBC averaging 4.78 million and Fox averaging 4.77 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.0. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.8 and 3.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6 and 2.4 million viewers.

