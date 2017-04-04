CBS’ coverage of Monday night’s March Madness closer saw a big viewership spike in overnight ratings compared to the 2016 championship game that aired on Turner cable networks.

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeat of the Gonzaga Bulldogs averaged a 14.5 household rating in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That was up 21% from last year and marked the third-highest rating for the NCAA’s men’s basketball National Championship since 2005.

More to come