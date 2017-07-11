TV Ratings: NBC Narrowly Edges Out ABC in Monday Win

NBC and ABC went neck and neck on Monday night, with NBC ultimately coming out on top in both key ratings measures.

At 8 p.m. “American Ninja Warrior” drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.57 million viewers on NBC, tying with ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in the key demo, but falling slightly behind the reality dating series in total viewers (5.63 million). Both shows aired for two hours and improved from last week’s airings. ABC aired a repeat of “The Gong Show” at 10, while NBC aired a new episode of “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” (1.0, 3.9 million).

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.8, 2.9 million) held even while “Superhuman” (0.6, 2 million) was up in both measures.

CBS aired only repeats.

The CW aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.3, 1.1 million) at 9.

NBC won the night with a 1.2 and 5 million total viewers. ABC was a close second with a 1.1 and 4.6 million viewers. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in total viewers with 2.5 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in total viewers with 3.7 million.