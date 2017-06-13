TV Ratings: NBA Finals Hit Game 5 High

The Golden State Warriors’ championship-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday delivered the highest-rated game five of an NBA Finals since 1998, according to overnight number from Nielsen.

The ABC telecast averaged a 16.0 metered-market rating, up 13 percent from Game 5 in both 2016 and 2015. In Golden State’s home San Francisco-Oakland market, the game drew a 39.6. In Cleveland it drew a 37.1.

Final time zone-adjusted numbers will be available later in the day. ABC is expected to win the night.

On NBC, the season premiere of “American Ninja Warrior” averaged a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo from 8-10 p.m., down 18% from last year’s premiere, and 5.4 million viewers. The season premiere of “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge drew a 0.9 and 3.5 million viewers. NBC averaged a 1.2 rating and 5 share in the demo.

On Fox, the season premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance” was down one tenth of a point in the demo from last year with a 0.9 and averaged 3.6 million viewers. The premiere of unscripted series “Superhuman” followed with a 0.7 and 2.6 million viewers.

Fox averaged a 0.8 / 3. CBS, airing reruns, averaged a 0.6 / 3. On the CW, a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” followed a rerun of “Supergirl” with a 0.3 and 1 million viewers. The broadcast network averaged a 0.3 / 1 for the night.

 

 

