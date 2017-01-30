The Miss Universe telecast outdrew its broadcast competition by a wide margin Sunday night. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Fox, the Miss Universe Pageant brought in a 1.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 5.21 million viewers, rising sharply throughout the night as the show built to the crowning of Miss France. That’s down another few tenths, or 18%, in the demo from the ratings for the last Miss Universe ceremony — in which host Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner — which were themselves down 15% from 2014. One possible mitigating factor: The previous crowning didn’t conflict with the SAG Awards, having aired in December 2015.

CBS’ “60 Minutes,” in the absence of NFL runoff, pulled in a 1.2 in the demo and 11.43 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” drew a 1.2 and 11.19 million viewers. “Madam Secretary” weighed in with a 0.9 and 8.6 million viewers. “Elementary” notched a 0.7 and 5.42 million viewers.

ABC doubled up on “To Tell the Truth” before the (likely series) finale of Hayley Atwell drama “Conviction.” The two “To Tell the Truth”s brought in a 1.0 in the demo each and 4.74 million and 4.05 million viewers, respectively. “Conviction” finished with a 0.5 and 2.48 million viewers.

NBC didn’t do itself much of a favor with two “New Celebrity Apprentice” repeats leading into a two-hour Dateline, which nabbed an average 0.8 in the demo and 3.82 million viewers on the whole.

Earlier in the weekend:

Friday

On ABC, “Last Man Standing” started the night off with a 1.2 in the demo and 6.96 million viewers. “Dr. Ken” brought in a 1.0 and 5.21 million viewers. “Shark Tank” notched a 1.3 and 5.9 million viewers, and a Mary Tyler Moore-themed “20/20” brought in a 0.9 and 5.58 million viewers.

On NBC, “Grimm” stayed steady with a 0.8 and 4.18 million viewers. “Emerald City” followed with a 0.6 and 2.74 million. “Dateline” drew a 0.9 and 3.78 million.

Fox’s “Rosewood” brought in a 0.6 in the demo and 2.82 million viewers. “Sleepy Hollow” ticked up slightly to a 0.6 and 2.15 million viewers.

For The CW, “The Vampire Diaries” drew its usual 0.3 and 959,000 viewers. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” drew a 0.2 and 595,000 viewers on the whole.

CBS was in repeats.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of these gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.